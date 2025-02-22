Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Khanna college student ends life in hostel room

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 22, 2025 07:48 AM IST

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Amritpal Singh Bhati said the police have initiated investigation

A 20-year-old student from Patiala was found dead in his hostel room at Sanskrit College, Khanna, on Friday morning. His body was seen hanging from a ceiling fan, prompting fellow students to break open the door.

Police recovered a suicide note from the room in which the student did not hold anyone responsible for his death. Instead, he apologised to his parents and urged them to take care of his siblings. (HT Photo)
Police recovered a suicide note from the room in which the student did not hold anyone responsible for his death. Instead, he apologised to his parents and urged them to take care of his siblings.

Police recovered a suicide note from the room in which the student did not hold anyone responsible for his death. Instead, he apologised to his parents and urged them to take care of his siblings.

According to reports, the student was chatting with his friends until midnight on Thursday. When his room door was not opened the next morning, his hostel mates grew concerned. College principal Balwant Singh immediately informed the police and the student’s family.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Amritpal Singh Bhati said the police have initiated investigation. The police will take action according to the statement of his parents.

