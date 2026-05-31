Ludhiana: Khanna police dispose of 818 seized vehicles

The Khanna police have disposed of 818 of the 1,470 vehicles lying unattended at police stations across the district, achieving a clearance rate of over 56% as part of a special drive aimed at reducing congestion and improving the management of case property. Impounded vehicles on the premises of the police station in Khanna on Sunday. (Gurpreet Singh)

The vehicles were linked to cases registered under the NDPS Act, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the erstwhile Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Motor Vehicles Act, the Police Act and other special laws. The exercise also covered vehicles seized under Section 102 of the CrPC/BNSS, as well as those connected to cases in which the accused had been acquitted or discharged.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Darpan Ahluwalia said proposals relating to vehicles liable for confiscation or disposal following conviction had been forwarded to the court of the chief judicial magistrate, Khanna, for necessary orders.

The disposal of seized and abandoned vehicles is also being monitored by the Punjab and Haryana high court as part of broader efforts to ensure efficient management of case property and optimise the use of space within police establishments.

Officials said the drive posed several challenges, including tracing rightful owners, locating old records, completing documentation and encouraging owners to claim their vehicles. Despite these hurdles, the district police carried out the exercise on a mission mode and recorded substantial progress.

To expedite the process, a coordination meeting was held under the chairmanship of district and sessions judge Harpreet Kaur Randhawa. Legal and administrative issues relating to vehicle disposal were discussed and resolved to facilitate faster action.

Ahluwalia further said that vehicles belonging to deceased persons in accident cases presented a particularly sensitive challenge.

According to police officials, several families were initially reluctant to claim such vehicles because of their association with the deaths of their relatives. Following counselling and awareness efforts, many families completed the required formalities and opted to dispose of the vehicles through authorised scrap dealers. In several cases, the proceeds were donated to gurdwaras, temples and charitable causes in memory of the deceased.

The SSP appealed to owners whose vehicles remain parked at police stations to approach the concerned authorities and complete the necessary legal formalities for their release or disposal.

Officials said timely retrieval of vehicles would help reduce congestion at police stations and improve the upkeep of public property.