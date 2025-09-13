Ludhiana: Kin of rape accused attack witness, pelt salon with bricks

The family and associates of a man facing rape charges have been booked for allegedly assaulting a key witness and attacking his business in Moti Nagar. The victim, salon owner Mahmood Salmani, sustained severe injuries in the assault. The incident occurred on September 9 when the accused allegedly crashed a motorbike into Salmani outside his shop and then brutally thrashed him. (HT Photo for representation)

According to the FIR, the accused targeted Salmani because he is a primary witness in a rape case against the brother of one of the main suspects, Nikesh Kumar.

The accused have been identified as Nikesh Kumar, Aman Mishra of Sundar Nagar, his brother Tilak Mishra, Hero and Jashan and their 25 aides, who are yet to be identified.

The incident occurred on September 9 when the accused allegedly crashed a motorbike into Salmani outside his shop and then brutally thrashed him. When Salmani locked himself inside his salon for safety, the assailants, a group of around 25 men, pelted the building with bricks before fleeing.

The Moti Nagar Police have initiated an investigation.

Investigating officer ASI Pawanjit, who is investigating the case, said registered a case under Sections 281 (negligent manner that endangers human life), 324 (4) (Mischief), 333 (house-trespass), 191(3) (rioting) and 190 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the BNS has been lodged against the accused and a hunt is on to arrest them.