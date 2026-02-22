Ludhiana: Labourer ends life; wife, her aide booked for abetment

A 32-year-old labourer allegedly died by suicide in the Basant Nagar area of Daba after suspecting his wife of infidelity and learning that she had begun living with another man following a domestic dispute. Police said raids are being conducted to arrest the accused, who are currently absconding. (HT File)

The deceased is survived by his two young children. Acting on a complaint lodged by his brother, the police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against the victim’s wife and her aide, Jasvir Singh, under Sections 108 (abetment to suicide) and 3(5) (criminal act in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to investigating officer ASI Resham Singh of Daba police station, the couple had strained relations and frequently quarrelled. “Earlier too, the woman had left the matrimonial home on several occasions and gone to her parental house, but later returned,” he said.

A few days ago, following another argument, she again left the house, leaving the children behind with her husband. The man subsequently came to know that she was living with Jasvir Singh at his residence.

“He was deeply disturbed after learning this. In a fit of distress, he hanged himself from a ceiling fan inside his house,” the ASI said.

Police said raids are being conducted to arrest the accused, who are currently absconding.