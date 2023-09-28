Ludhiana: Labourer held for raping 2-yr-old girl

The Machhiwara police have arrested a labourer for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 2-year-old girl. Accused in police custody in Ludhiana . (HT PHOTO)

The accused has been identified as Baljit Singh, 32, from Sehjomajra in Machhiwara Sahib.

Police said the incident came to light when the girl suddenly disappeared while playing in the neighborhood. Her parents failed to find their daughter and filed a police complaint.

The police with the help of villagers located the child. Police said that the accused had lured the toddler to his home and raped her.

The police rescued the young victim from the home of the accused. Police have registered a case under sections 363, 366A, and 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 3 and 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

