 Ludhiana: Labourer rapes landlord’s 14-year-old girl - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana: Labourer rapes landlord’s 14-year-old girl

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 02, 2024 10:45 PM IST

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of the mother of the victim, stating that the accused was living in their house as a tenant for the past two years

A labourer was booked for allegedly raping 14-year-old daughter of his landlord in Sahnewal.

Labourer rapes landlord’s 14-year-old girl in Ludhiana. (HT)

The Sahnewal police on Thursday registered a case against the accused.

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of the mother of the victim, stating that the accused was living in their house as a tenant for the past two years.

On January 29, when her daughter was alone at home, the accused barged in and raped her. The accused threatened her to keep quiet and escaped. The complainant stated that as she and her husband returned home, they found their daughter crying.

ASI Ram Murti, who is investigating the case, said that the family filed a police complaint on Thursday after which the police registered a case under sections 376 (rape) of the IPC, sections 4 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused is married, but was living in the city alone. A hunt is on for his arrest.

