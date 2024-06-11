Ludhiana: Lack of seats at Mother and Child Hospital irks patients, attendants

In the absence of adequate sitting arrangements at the Mother and Child Hospital (MCH) in Ludhiana, patients and their attendants can often be seen here either sitting on the floor or standing for hours in a queue while waiting for their turn to see a doctor. Patients and their attendants wait for their turn at the Mother and Child Hospital in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

Besides a few benches in the main corridor and a few others to the rare, there is no place to sit for the attendants, which sometimes also includes older infants of the admitted ladies, due to which they lie down wherever they find a place.

“My daughter-in-law is admitted to the ward. We have a kid. Now there isn’t anywhere else to wait and rest so we have to lie down here,” said Vidya, as she patted her two-year-old grandson.

Earlier on April 12, deputy commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney, during her visit to the hospital, had directed the officials to make a detailed plan for adequate seating arrangements for attendants and patients.

when contacted MCH senior medical officer Dr Deepika for a comment, she didn’t respond to repeated calls.

On being asked, why were they not sitting on the benches and on the ground, an attendant, Shiv Kumar, said, “First of all, it is so hot outside, and even if the temperature was bearable the stench and flies make it impossible to sit there.”

DC Sawhney had also asked the officials to immediately remove the stagnant water behind the hospital, which led to the stench, and covered the dustbins, which attracted flies. However, almost two months after the visit, nothing much appears to change on the ground here.