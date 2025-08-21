Ludhiana lad to represent Punjab in SAFF Cup

Sameer, 15, from Dhandari Khurd has been selected for the upcoming Under-17 South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Cup, scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka from September 13 to 27. He is the only footballer from Punjab to be selected. Sameer has been working on his dream since 5 yrs of age. (HT Photo)

Sameer’s journey has been one of grit, hard work and relentless training. His coach Aman Garcha mentored him since the age of five. By 13, Sameer joined a private football academy in Chandigarh where he continues to train. The boy helped his team win the Reliance Youth League Under-17 title and was also honoured with the Golden Boot award for his brilliant goal-scoring run.

Coach Garcha fondly recalled another highlight of Sameer’s career, when his dazzling play left Norwich City- an English Premier League side- stunned in the Dream Championship. Sameer’s decisive performance knocked the club out in a semifinal match, before his team went on to lift the trophy. “He has always been a game-changer,” Garcha said.

Sameer’s dominance at the national level has been equally impressive. In last year’s Under-17 I-League, he grabbed headlines by scoring a hat-trick against FC Goa, one of India’s biggest football clubs. Garcha says such performances prove his extraordinary potential. “I have trained many national-level players, but Sameer’s spirit, discipline and hunger for the game make him stand apart,” he remarked.

Based on his consistent showing in the I-League, which concluded in May this year, Sameer was chosen to represent India in the U-17 SAFF Cup. As per Garcha, he is currently undergoing intensive training in Goa ahead of the tournament.