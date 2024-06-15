Ludhiana launches photography contest to promote environment conservation

The district administration has launched a photography competition called “Capture Ludhiana: Moments of green” to raise awareness about environmental conservation among the citizens, especially the younger generation of Ludhiana. HT Image

Deputy commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney said the competition is part of the “Wake Up Ludhiana” project. Participants can send in their entries for the photography competition event via email to wakeupludhiana365@gmail.com with the subject line “Wake Up Ludhiana Photography Competition”. The deadline for submitting entries is July 15. She encouraged the citizens to actively take part in the event to promote mass awareness of environmental sustainability.

The categories for the photography competition include “Birds of Ludhiana- A sip of life” (capture heartwarming images of birds drinking water from the pots put up by people in your homes/offices/localities). “Green Ludhiana” (capture the green spaces, such as green gardens/terrace gardens/urban forests, you have set up in your home/locality). “Solar energy” (show the use of solar panels and other renewable energy sources in your homes/offices) “Water conservation efforts” (capture initiatives and practices that conserve water in your homes/offices/locality). “Biodiversity in Ludhiana” (capture the flora and fauna of Ludhiana, showcasing its biodiversity). “Clean and green neighbourhoods” (capture efforts for clean and green neighbourhoods and community efforts to keep them that way). “Environmental heroes of Ludhiana” ( clicks of individuals or groups efforts making significant contributions to the environment). “Before and after Transformations” (show the transformation of spaces through environmental initiatives at your homes/offices/localities) and “Green innovations” (capture innovative green technologies and solutions being used in your homes/offices/localities).

Meanwhile, the district administration had also initiated a “Green Hackathon’ event on June 12 in which people have to identify environmental issues in their localities and propose effective measures to address them. If their suggestions are deemed actionable and results-oriented, the administration will honour and implement their ideas. Participants can register through wakeupludhiana365@gmail.com and the last date is also July 15.

Box: Terms and conditions

The competition is open to all residents of Ludhiana. Submissions under only two different categories will be considered per participant.

Each participant can submit up to 3 photographs per category. Photographs must be original and taken within Ludhiana.

Images should be high resolution with at least 300 DPI and in JPEG or PNG format. Each photo must include a title and a brief description (up to 100 words).

Preference will be given to photographs depicting initiatives that have been initiated and maintained by the citizens of Ludhiana. Photos should not contain any watermarks, signatures, or personal logos.

Heavily edited or digitally manipulated images will be disqualified.

Certifications and cash prizes will be awarded to the top 3 winners in each category.