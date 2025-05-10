Ludhiana: Liquor firm employee alleges assault by co-worker

A 37-year-old employee of a liquor distribution company was allegedly assaulted and threatened at gunpoint by his co-worker and his aides outside a liquor vend in Dugri Phase-1. The police have registered a case and are searching for the accused, who fled the spot after the incident. Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 324(2) (mischief), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 191(3) (unlawful assembly), and 190 (rioting with deadly weapons) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita have been slapped on the accused. (HT Photo)

The victim, Prabhjot Singh, a resident of Bachan Singh Nagar, Balloke village, stated in his complaint to the Dugri police that his co-worker Surinder Singh of CRPF Colony, along with his aides Ranjha and Sunny Mann and at least five unidentified individuals, orchestrated a premeditated attack on him.

According to Prabhjot, the incident was triggered by a phone call from Surinder on Thursday, during which he was verbally abused. When Prabhjot demanded an explanation, Surinder summoned him to a liquor vend near the Dugri Phase-1 market. Prabhjot said that sensing no threat, he went to the location with his friends Harpreet and Tejpal Sharma.

Upon their arrival, they were assaulted by Surinder and his accomplices, who were allegedly hiding inside the vend. Prabhjot claimed he was assaulted and his friends were beaten up when they tried to intervene. One of the attackers reportedly brandished a pistol and threatened him before fleeing the scene.

Inspector Paramvir Singh, SHO at Dugri police station, said an FIR has been registered based on the victim’s statement under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 324(2) (mischief), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 191(3) (unlawful assembly), and 190 (rioting with deadly weapons) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“We are investigating the claim regarding the use of a firearm. If verified, relevant sections of the Arms Act will be added to the FIR,” the SHO said.