Ludhiana locals decry lack of traffic management near railway station road

The damaged spring posts and absence of yellow lanes in old city areas near the railway station have thwarted efforts to regulate traffic flow effectively. Despite initial installation of traffic management measures, e-rickshaw and auto-rickshaw drivers flout the rules, leading to chaos, and traffic police failed to enforce proper regulations. Commuters stuck in a traffic jam outside the railway station in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Manish/HT Photo)

The yellow lanes and spring posts were introduced as part of comprehensive strategy to enhance traffic management around the railway station. However, they proved ineffective for the intended purpose. While traffic police had designated specific lanes for different vehicle types, including e-rickshaw and auto-rickshaw, the drivers consistently ignore the instructions, leading to congestion and disruptions on road.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

A commuter, Ronak, emphasised the need for police presence in the area during peak hours to witness the traffic bottlenecks. He urged the authorities to take decisive action against violators, reinstall spring posts and yellow lanes to ensure compliance with the traffic norms.

The failure to enforce traffic rules has generated widespread discontent among residents, commuters, and local businesses, who endure the brunt of traffic congestion. The situation worsens during peak hours, causing significant delays and inconvenience for the road users.

The local shopkeepers advocated for acknowledgment of deficiencies in traffic management. They demanded remedial action including intensified enforcement measures, stricter penalties for violations, and enhanced public awareness campaigns to educate the drivers about importance of adhering to traffic regulations.

Assistant commissioner of police (traffic) Charanjiv Lamba said decisive action will be taken against the violators. Also, the spring posts and yellow lanes will be reinstalled to ensure compliance with traffic norms in old city areas near the railway station, he added.