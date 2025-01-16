Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Locals irked by ‘poor’ state of Lohara bridge

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 17, 2025 05:14 AM IST

The Public Action Committee, a civil society group, flagged the ‘critical state’ of the bridge’s crash barriers and structural pillars

Locals raised concern over what they said was the ‘deteriorating’ condition of the Lohara bridge in the Ishwar Nagar locality.

Locals at the Lohara bridge in Ishwar Nagar near Sidhwan Canal in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Locals at the Lohara bridge in Ishwar Nagar near Sidhwan Canal in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The Public Action Committee, a civil society group, flagged the ‘critical state’ of the bridge’s crash barriers and structural pillars. PAC filed a formal complaint with the irrigation department and the municipal corporation (MC), calling for immediate action.

Irrigation department executive engineer Sandeep Mangat said they visited the site with field staff and found that as the bridge was constructed nearly 17 to 18 years ago, concrete from the upstream section of the pier has washed off, leaving behind bare steel reinforcement. He said a file has already been sent to the central design office of water resources department, Chandigarh, for advice regarding repair and action wioll be taken accordingly.

The bridge, constructed in 2007 at a cost of 1.25 crore, was slated to have a life of 100 years.

The bridge connects key industrial and residential areas, including Sherpur, Dhandari and Jaspal Bangar, serving over 5 lakh people and nearly 30,000 vehicles every day.

PAC members who visited the site said the support piers have become hollow, exposing steel reinforcements to air and water, leading to rust.

“Water seepage into the piers has accelerated corrosion, weakening the bridge’s load-bearing capacity. If not addressed, the structure may fail within the next two to three years,” said PAC member Kuldeep Khaira.

