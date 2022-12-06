Ludhiana logs six more dengue cases

The district recorded six new dengue cases on Tuesday taking the tally of confirmed cases to 1,053. Out of these, 790 have been reported from urban areas and the rest from rural areas.

The health department’s anti-larvae teams visited as many as 879 houses and inspected 1,366 containers such as coolers, fridge trays, pots, empty tires and boxes. So far, the department has checked 2,67,688 containers.

No fresh Covid, swine flu cases

No new Covid positive case have been recorded in the district on Tuesday. Till now, 1,13,626 Covid cases have been reported from the district, of which 1,10,607 patients have recovered and 3,018 succumbed to the virus.