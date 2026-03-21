Ludhiana: LPG norms flouted, questions raised on enforcement: Domestic cylinders used by vendors at Kisan Mela spark outrage

The alleged use of domestic LPG cylinders for commercial purposes at the PAU Kisan Mela has raised questions over enforcement by the district administration. Vendors at Kisan Mela using domestic LPG cylinders in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

During the event, several food vendors operating stalls were seen using domestic LPG cylinders to prepare food items such as fritters and snacks, despite restrictions on their commercial use.

What has further intensified concerns is that senior officials from the district administration and police were present at the venue, yet no immediate action was taken to check the alleged violations.

The development comes at a time when the administration has curtailed the supply of commercial LPG cylinders to eateries and restaurants for the past 10 days, citing the Middle East crisis and its impact on fuel availability.

While authorities have maintained that domestic LPG supply remains unaffected, many residents have complained of long waiting periods and difficulties in getting cylinders refilled.

Visitors at the mela expressed shock at the apparent double standards.

Manjeet Singh, a visitor, said it was unfair that common people were made to stand in long queues for domestic cylinders while vendors appeared to have easy access and were using them in full public view. He alleged that officials were deliberately ignoring the misuse.

Deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain said he was not aware of any such violations at the event. “Directions have been issued to the district food and supply controller (DFSC) and PAU authorities to look into the matter,” he added.