Ludhiana: Maintenance work to affect power supply in several areas on March 8, 9

Power supply in multiple areas of Ludhiana will remain affected on March 8 and 9 due to scheduled maintenance works being undertaken by the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) at substations and feeders. PSPCL officials said the outages are necessary to carry out maintenance works and improve the reliability of the power infrastructure. (HT Photo)

According to PSPCL officials, the 66 kV DC Complex substation under the Model Town division will remain shut on March 8 from 8 am to 4 pm for maintenance work. As a result, electricity supply will remain affected in areas including Gulmohar, Jawahar Nagar, Bharat Nagar, Feroze Gandhi Market, Shyam Nagar and Model Gram.

Vinod Kumar, SDO of Model Town Unit-2, said the shutdown is part of routine maintenance and technical upgrades being carried out ahead of the summer season to ensure uninterrupted supply during periods of high demand.

Meanwhile, the PSPCL distribution division (Central) has also announced outages in other localities to facilitate maintenance work on feeders connected to the T-1 transformers and the 66 kV bus bar.

On March 9, power supply in Link Road areas will remain suspended from 9 am to 4 pm, while electricity supply in Basanti Park will remain affected from 8 am to 4 pm. Supply in parts of Dugri will remain suspended on March 8 from 8 am to 4 pm and again on March 9 during similar hours.

Haibowal Nagar will face a power outage on March 9 from 9 am to 5 pm, while electricity supply in Madhav Nagar will remain suspended on March 9 from 10 am to 5 pm.

PSPCL officials said the outages are necessary to carry out maintenance works and improve the reliability of the power infrastructure. Supply may be restored earlier if the scheduled work is completed ahead of time.