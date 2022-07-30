Ludhiana: Major portion of Sua Road caves in
A major portion of the road caved in on Sua Road in Passi Nagar (Pakhowal Road) on Saturday morning.
Residents of the area said the incident took place at around 7.30 am, right after a truck crossed the area, leading to the formation of a 20-feet long and 10-feet deep crater. Fortunately, no one was injured.
The pit was filled with water and officials suspect that a leakage in sewer or water supply lines may have led to the cave in. However, they are yet to confirm it. Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Gogi also inspected the site and suspects that laying of underground wires may have caused leakage in the lines.
MC superintending engineer, Ravinder Garg said they are digging the road portion to ascertain the exact cause.
Residents rued that a cave-in was reported on the same road a few years back as well and authorities should find a concrete solution for the problem which is putting lives of residents at risk.
Rishi, a resident, said, “It is fortunate that no vehicle was moving on the portion which caved in. MC should find a solution at the earliest and check for leakages in lines regularly.”
Survey of sewerage lines hangs fire
After a major road cave-in at Deep Nagar on October 29, 2021, in which two students and a woman had a narrow escape, officials had said a survey of sewerage lines in the city would be conducted . But, nothing has been done in this regard.
Decades-old brick sewer lines are installed in many parts of the city, resulting in major road cave-ins every year, especially during the monsoons.
Gogi said he will take up the matter with the authorities.
Barmer crash: Fighter pilot Advitiya Bal cremated with full military honours
Amid intense sloganeering, the mortal remains of 26-year-old flight lieutenant Advitiya Bal were cremated with full military honours near Adivitya's' native village Jinder Mehlu on the Indo-Pak border in RS Pura sector in Jammu district on Saturday. Flight lieutenant Bal and wing commander Mohit Rana of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, were killed when in a MiG-21 aircraft at Rajasthan's Barmer on Thursday evening.
600 pilgrims leave for Amarnath cave shrine
Nearly 600 pilgrims left the Yatri Niwas base camp at Bhagwati Nagar for the cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas on Saturday. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Shabir Malik said that following improvement in the weather, the 270- km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was opened for traffic without any major hiccups.
Kargil war: Point 5140 named ‘Gun Hill’
To commemorate the victory of Indian armed forces and pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the gunners in 'Operation Vijay', Point 5140 at Drass in Kargil has been christened as 'Gun Hill', a defence spokesman said on Saturday. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle with Pakistani troops on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.
AAP stages protests against inflation, GST on food items in HP
The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest against unrelenting inflation and Goods and Service Tax on food items outside the deputy commissioner's office in Shimla on Saturday. Addressing the protestors, aAP state president Surjeet Thakur said that the government has tried to take away the right of food from the people of the country, especially the poor, by imposing GST on food items such as flour, lentils, rice, and milk and curd.
On visit to his home turf Seraj, Jai Ram doles out sops
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for developmental projects worth ₹59.26 crore in Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi district on Saturday. The projects of which foundation stones were laid included the ₹30.2 crore 50-bedded integrated AYUSH hospital at Dheem in Janjehli, ₹2.19 crore lift irrigation scheme for Majhakhal, Janehar, Bakhalwar and Jarol village and ₹1.39 crore flow-irrigation scheme at Bungrail Chowk in Tehsil Thunag.
