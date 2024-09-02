Ludhiana: Man, 3 aides impersonate CBI officers to rob ex-employer’s home; three held

A man and his three aides allegedly impersonated Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers and robbed ₹40,000 and three mobile phones from a money exchanger’s home in Barewal, officials said. The accused in custody of Ludhiana police on Monday. Cops say one of the miscreants is absconding. (HT Photo)

They added that the key accused, Tamandeep alias Ginni of Ghah Mandi, is a former employee of the victim, Harish Kumar. The Sarabha Nagar police on Monday arrested three of the accused.

The arrested accused were identified as Tamandeep, Vipan Kumar of Smart Enclave, Sushil Kumar of Basti Sheikh, all from Jalandhar. Sushil’s son, Rajit, is absconding. The police registered a first-information report (FIR) following a complaint from Harish Kumar.

Kumar also owns a grocery shop in Raikot. The accused, impersonating CBI officers, fled when one of the victim’s aides grew suspicious and alerted the police.

Sarabha Nagar station-house officer (SHO) inspector Pawan Kumar said Harish and his family were out, and his friend Mehboob Ali and a domestic help were at the house on Saturday. According to the complaint, four men forcibly entered the house posing as CBI officers.

While Ali was in the bathroom, the accused flashed a pistol and threatened the domestic help. They searched the house and made away with ₹40,000 and three mobile phones.

However, Ali identified Tamandeep as a former employee of Harish and alerted the police. The accused then fled.

The inspector added that the police traced and arrested Tamandeep, Vipan and Sushil. Tamandeep worked for Harish for several years but was dismissed after allegedly embezzling cash and stealing a scooter.

“Harish did not pursue legal action at the time. Recently, Tamandeep, now working at Sushil’s garment store in Jalandhar, concocted a plan to rob Harish’s house for easy money, believing he could find at least ₹5 lakh,” said the SHO.

“The police have recovered two mobile phones and a Maruti Suzuki Swift car used in the crime. Their aide Rajit, who is yet to be arrested, is reportedly a drug addict and has another case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act registered against him,” he added.

The police have registered a case under sections 204 (impersonating a public servant), 332 (intent to commit an offense), 305 (theft in a dwelling house), 308 (extortion) and 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the accused.