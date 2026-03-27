Ludhiana: Man accused of firing at ex-MLA’s kin arrested

Khanna police have arrested Gursahib Singh, alias Sahib, of Dostpur, Gurdaspur, in connection with the November 18, 2025, shooting on Pehaljit Singh, grandson of former MLA and Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) member Harbans Singh Ghumman. Khanna SSP Darpan Ahluwalia said Gursahib Singh confessed to opening fire on Pehaljit Singh along with two aides. (HT Photo)

Pehaljit survived after being shot three times on a bike-borne attack in Ghumman Kalan village.

According to police, Gursahib Singh was identified following the arrest of another drug peddler, Gautam of Hario, Samrala, on March 13.

Gautam, caught with 10 grams of heroin, revealed during questioning that Gursahib Singh runs a drug cartel in the area and supplied him with contraband. He also named Singh in connection with the firing incident.

Khanna SSP Darpan Ahluwalia said Gursahib Singh confessed to opening fire on Pehaljit Singh along with two aides after an extortion attempt, reportedly on instructions of gangsters operating from abroad.

A case has been registered against him under Sections 109 (attemp to murder) and 3(5) (joint liability for criminal acts done by several persons) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Sections 25, 54, and 59 (illegal possession, carriage or manufacture of firearms and ammunition) of the Arms Act at Ghumman Kalan police station.

The accused is already facing trial in five other cases, while Gautam continues to be under investigation for drug-related offences.

Police are questioning Gursahib Singh for further information to trace possible gang links and other criminal activities.

Authorities said the prompt investigation and cross-linking of drug and violent crime helped in apprehending the suspect, who was wanted by Gurdaspur police.

Pehaljit Singh had suffered serious injuries but recovered following treatment at a hospital.

Police continue to probe the case and expect more actionable information from the accused in the coming days.