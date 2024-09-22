Ludhiana: Man, aides assault two brothers in property tiff, booked

The police on Sunday registered a case against a Mundian Kalan resident and his aides for allegedly assaulting the former’s two brothers over a propery dispute, officials said. The police on Sunday registered a case against a Mundian Kalan resident and his aides for allegedly assaulting the former’s two brothers over a propery dispute, officials said. (HT File)

They said the dispute stemmed from disagreement over vacating a portion of a house. According to police, one of the victims was severely injured and has been hospitalised, where his condition is now stated as stable.

The Moti Nagar police registered a case on attempt to murder charges against Tarun Jindar of Chaudhary Colony and his accomplices Lakhwinder Singh of Bhamian Kalan, Harjinder Singh alias Goldy Grewal, Hakam Hussain alias Kuku and D’Souza, who goes by a single name. The first-information report (FIR) was registered following a complaint by Tarun Jindar’s brother Jaswinder Jindar, 34, a resident of GTB Nagar in Mundian Kalan.

Jaswinder said in his complaint that their father, Dharam Chand, had distributed ownership of three houses among his sons. While house numbers 50 and 51 were given to Jaswinder and his brother Surinder, house number 49 was in the share of Tarun. The victims had repeatedly asked Tarun to vacate the ground floor of their houses, where Tarun used to keep his buffaloes.

According to the complaint, Tarun and his accomplices barged into the house and attacked the two victims with swords and sticks. The attackers also vandalised the property.

After the initial attack, the brothers attempted to reach the police station to file a complaint but were intercepted by the accused and assaulted again.

Investigating officer assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Anil Kumar said a case was registered under sections 109, 115 (2), 118 (1), 333, 126 (2), 351 (3), 191 (3), 190, 324 (4) and 61 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He added that the accused are on the run.