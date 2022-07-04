Ludhiana man assaults cop with beer bottle, arrested

The Sarabha Nagar police arrested a man for allegedly assaulting a cop with a beer bottle and tearing his uniform at a hotel on Ferozepur Road on Saturday night.

The accused has been identified as Anshum of New Shivpuri.

The FIR has been registered on the statement of head constable Satwinder Singh. In his complaint, Satwinder stated that he is deputed in PCR motorcycle squad with assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Surinderpal Singh.

On Saturday night, they received information that some people had got intoa a scuffle at a hotel on Ferozepur road and reached the spot.

As they tried to intervene, the accused took a beer bottle and assaulted him, claimed the head constable, adding that his uniform was also torn.

The head constable said that he nabbed the accused and registered an FIR against him at Sarabha Nagar police station.

ASI Subhash Raj, the investigating officer, said an FIR under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (voluntarily obstructs any public servant in the discharge of his public functions), 332 (voluntarily causes hurt to any person being a public servant) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused.