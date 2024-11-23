Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Man behind petrol bomb attack held

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 23, 2024 10:57 PM IST

The arrested person, Lovepreet Singh, alias Monu, alias Baba, of Nawanshahr (Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar) was in the guise of a godman to avoid police. He was caught in Ladhowal. Five persons have been arrested so far.

The police have arrested another accused reportedly involved in hurling petrol bombs at the houses of Hindu outfit leader Harkirat Singh Khurana. The accused was a part of a module being operated by Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist Harjit Singh, alias Laddi, who is reportedly hiding in England, and his close aide Jaswinder Singh Sabi of Portugal.

Lovepreet Singh, alias Monu, alias Baba, in police custody in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)
The arrested person, Lovepreet Singh, alias Monu, alias Baba, of Nawanshahr (Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar) was in the guise of a godman to avoid police. The Ludhiana police, in a joint operation with counterintelligence, arrested the accused from Ladhowal. A total of five accused have been arrested so far in the case.

On November 5, the police had arrested Manish Sahil, Ravinderpal Singh, alias Ravi, Anil Kumar, alias Sunny, residents of Nawanshahr (Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar) and Jaswinder Singh, alias Pinder, of Boothgarh village of Ludhiana.

Three accused – key conspirators Harjit Singh, alias Laddi, and Jaswinder Singh, alias Sabi, who are abroad, and Hardeep Singh, alias Happy, of Nakodar — are yet to be arrested.

Commissioner of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal stated that a hunt is on for the arrest of the rest of the accused. According to Chahal, Lovepreet Singh, alias Monu, alias Baba, was involved in hurling a petrol bomb at the house of Shiv Sena (Hind) Sikh Sangat leader Harkirat Singh Khurana. Baba, along with Ravinder Pal Singh Ravi and Anil Kumar, alias Sunny, hurled a petrol bomb at the house of Khurana on November 2. A case was registered against the accused at the Model Town police station.

The commissioner of police stated that Ravinder Pal Singh, Anil Kumar, alias Sunny, and Jaswinder Singh were involved in the hurling petrol bomb attack on the house of Shiv Sena (Bharat Vanshi) leader Yogesh Bakshi on October 16.

Laddi and Sabi hired the accused for carrying out attacks on Shiv Sena leaders through Manish Sahil, who is a close link of Laddi. The other accused are from low-income groups and were lured by Ladi with money to carry out attacks.

