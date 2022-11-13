Ludhiana: Man bludgeons father to death

A man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly bludgeoning his father to death with a brick at their rented accommodation in Grewal Colony, Hambran.

The accused has been identified as Ramakant. Police said he is a chronic alcoholic and used to start drinking as soon as he woke up every morning

ASI Gurmeet Singh, in-charge at Hambran police post, said the vicitm Ranjan Chauhan, 55, a native of Deoria in Uttar Pradesh, had deterred Ramakant from drinking on Thursday night and asked him to contribute towards the needs of the family.

The accused then started thrashing his father in drunken stupor and bludgeoned him with a brick. The family members managed to stop Ramakant and immediately rushed him to the hospital from where he was discharged after treatment. On Friday night, Ranjan’s health started deteriorating, following which he was rushed to hospital, where he died on Saturday.

After his death, police lodged a murder case against Ramakant and arrested him.