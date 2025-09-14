Ludhiana man booked for duping Chandigarh woman of 10L on govt job promise

A Ludhiana-based man was booked for duping a city woman of ₹10 lakh by promising to secure a job for her son in the Delhi Police. A case under sections 406 and 420 of the IPC has been registered at the Manimajra police station. (HT)

The complainant, Saroj Bala of Manimajra, alleged that the accused, identified as Ram Kishore took the hefty sum from her on the pretext of arranging a government job. However, neither the job materialised nor was the money returned.

Police officials said an inquiry was initiated after Saroj Bala approached them with her complaint.

A police officer said, “The accused assured the complainant that he had strong contacts in the Delhi Police and could help her son get recruited. Believing him, she paid ₹10 lakh. Later, when the promises were not fulfilled, she demanded her money back, but he kept delaying and eventually stopped responding.”

