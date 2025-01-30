Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana man booked for duping woman of 4 lakh on pretext of MC job

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 30, 2025 10:12 PM IST

According to the complainant, Kirandeep from Masani village in Phillaur, the accused, identified as Binder, first continued to make excuses and later refused to return her money

The local police on Thursday booked a Dugri resident for allegedly duping a woman of over 4 lakh on the pretext of helping her securing a job in the municipal corporation (MC), officials said.

The complainant said she was looking for a job and she came in contact with the accused through a mutual friend. (Representational image)
The complainant said she was looking for a job and she came in contact with the accused through a mutual friend. (Representational image)

According to the complainant, Kirandeep from Masani village in Phillaur, the accused, identified as Binder, first continued to make excuses and later refused to return her money.

The complainant said she was looking for a job and she came in contact with the accused through a mutual friend.

She alleged that the accused claimed that he had links with the higher officials in the MC and took 4.17 lakh from her.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gaurav Chandel, who is investigating the case, said a case was registered under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after an investigation.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On