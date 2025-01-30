Ludhiana man booked for duping woman of 4 lakh on pretext of MC job

The local police on Thursday booked a Dugri resident for allegedly duping a woman of over ₹4 lakh on the pretext of helping her securing a job in the municipal corporation (MC), officials said. The complainant said she was looking for a job and she came in contact with the accused through a mutual friend. (Representational image)

According to the complainant, Kirandeep from Masani village in Phillaur, the accused, identified as Binder, first continued to make excuses and later refused to return her money.

The complainant said she was looking for a job and she came in contact with the accused through a mutual friend.

She alleged that the accused claimed that he had links with the higher officials in the MC and took ₹4.17 lakh from her.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gaurav Chandel, who is investigating the case, said a case was registered under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after an investigation.