Ludhiana man booked for lodging FIR against neighbour using forged documents

Police booked a Basant Avenue resident for lodging a FIR against his neighbour using forged documents, alleging that he had taken a ₹10 lakh advance to sell a house only to back out later. A Ludhiana resident was booked for lodging FIR against neighbour using forged documents. (File)

The accused, Sushil Kumar and his aides Rajeev Kumar, also a resident of Basant Avenue, and Sanveer Singh, a resident of Model Town, have been booked for cheating and forgery.

The victim, Gurmeet Singh, a resident of Basant Avenue, approached the police claiming his innocence after the FIR was lodged against him. Police, however, were in the middle of submitting the chargesheet in court. Desperate for justice, Gurmeet Singh then approached chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann.

Following a thorough investigation, the city police have now booked Sushil.

Gurmeet said Sushil Kumar hatched the conspiracy in 2019 when he and his family were living abroad. Sushil, he added, prepared a document using a forged signature, claiming that he had sold him a house and took an advance payment of ₹10 lakh.

Sushil Kumar then filed a police complaint alleging that Gurmeet took the money but did not sell the house.

“Recently, in May, I approached the CM, after which orders for a forensic examination of the “agreement document” were issued. The FSL report was in my favour, confirming that the accused had forged my signature. Based on the FSL report, the police have now registered a case against the accused,” Gurmeet added.

The other two accused, Rajeev and Sanveer, had signed the agreement as witnesses.

Sharing further details, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Pritapal Singh from Sadar police station said a case under sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused, who are yet to be arrested.