Ludhiana: Man booked for molesting 16-year-old daughter

A Sarabha Nagar resident was booked for allegedly molesting his 16-year-old daughter when she was changing clothes, officials said, adding that the accused pushed the minor into the backseat of his car to take her to an ‘undisclosed location’. The case was registered under sections 74 (molestation) and 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (HT photo for representation)

Police said the minor jumped out when the car met with an accident. The minor said she raised an alarm and the accused managed to escape.

Following a complaint by the 16-year-old, the division number 5 police registered the first-information report (FIR) and took up an investigation.

In her complaint, the girl said she started living with her father in March 2024 after moving out of a hostel. The minor alleged that her father used to thrash her while he was in an inebriated state. She said she was changing on March 3 when the accused started knocking on the door. She alleged that despite being told that she was changing clothes, the knocking persisted, and her father barged in.

She said the accused pushed her onto the floor and thrashed her. She alleged he punched her in her private parts and tried to strangle her.

According to the complaint, the accused dragged the minor and pushed her into this car. After the road mishap, the minor called her mother and sister and later filed a complaint with the police.

In the complaint, the minor said she is a student of Class 9, and her parents have been living separately since 2022 following a matrimonial dispute. She said her elder sister is living with her mother and her father had her custody.

Man booked for repeatedly raping woman on pretext of marriage

Ludhiana The division number 7 police registered a case against a man for allegedly repeatedly raping a woman on the pretext of marriage, officials said, adding that the accused blackmailed her with lewd photos and pressured her to transfer property in his name.

According to police, the accused, Gurdev Sharma, a resident of Rishi Nagar, Tibba Road, got into a relationship with the woman by promising to marry her. However, he allegedly developed physical relations with her and later started threatening her, retracting from the marriage assurance.

In her complaint, the woman said the accused also pressured her into transferring property to him. When she refused, he allegedly issued death threats and warned her of leaking private photos and videos on social media.

The woman lodged a police complaint on September 5, 2024, and a case was registered after an investigation. Police said efforts are on to arrest the accused.

Sub-inspector Sukhwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said the first-information report (FIR) was registered under sections 376, 427 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).