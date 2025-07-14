Ludhiana: Man booked for raping minor girl for over one year

The Tibba police booked a man for raping a minor girl on the pretext of marriage concealing his marriage. The police also booked the father-in-law of the accused for threatening the victim and her family members for not pursuing a police complaint. The kin of the victim discovered the sexual exploitation after she started remaining ill. The kin of the victim discovered the sexual exploitation after she started remaining ill. (HT Photo)

The accused have been identified as Aman of Baba Namdev Colony and his father-in-law Ali. The victim stated that the accused promised to marry her once she turns 18.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of the grandmother of the victim.

The complainant stated that her granddaughter, 16, was unwell and complained of abdominal pain. When she asked, the girl told her that the accused Aman has been raping over for about one year on the pretext of marriage.

The complainant added that when she went to the house of the accused for a talk about the girl. She was shocked when found out that the accused Aman was already married. He had concealed his marriage to establish physical relations with the girl.

The woman added that later Ali, father-in-law of the accused, started threatening them. The accused sent several voice notes on WhatsApp threatening her for not filing a police complaint.

Sub-inspector Kamaljit Singh, investigating officer from Tibba police station said that soon after receiving a complaint the police booked the accused under Sections 64 (rape), 61 (2) (Criminal conspiracy) of the BNS and Section 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.