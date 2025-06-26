Search
Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
New Delhi
Ludhiana: Man booked for raping teen girl in Moti Nagar

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 26, 2025 06:32 AM IST

A case has been registered under Section 64 (kidnapping) and Section 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act

Meharban police have booked a man, identified as Faizal, on the charges of raping a 15-year-old girl after luring her to take out for a lunch.

Meharban police booked a man on the charges of raping a 15-year-old girl after luring her to take out for a lunch. (HT Photo)
Meharban police booked a man on the charges of raping a 15-year-old girl after luring her to take out for a lunch. (HT Photo)

According to the victim’s mother, on June 16, her daughter had left the home on foot to visit her friend who lives in Gujjar Colony. When the girl reached near her friend’s house, she encountered a boy named Faizal on the way. He arrived on his motorcycle and, on the pretext of getting food, made her sit on his motorcycle and took her to a hotel in Moti Nagar, Ludhiana.

There, inside a room, Faizal raped her and then threatened to kill her and her family if she told anyone about the incident. When the victim told her mother about the ordeal, she lodged a complaint at Meherban police station, seeking immediate action.

A case has been registered under Section 64 (kidnapping) and Section 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Investigating officer Hussan Lal from Meherban police station said, “We registered the FIR on Tuesday based on the victim’s mother’s complaint. The accused is currently absconding, but efforts are underway to trace and arrest him.”

