Ludhiana: Man booked for stabbing woman in Janakpuri over food order

A 40-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed by a man in the Janakpuri area on Sunday afternoon following a heated argument over a food order. Police said the incident appears to be rooted in old enmity between the two. The police have launched a manhunt to trace the accused, who is currently absconding. (HT Photo for representation)

The victim, identified as Jahnvi, runs a fast-food cart in the locality. According to her statement to the police, the accused, identified as Mohammad Dua Khaleel, a resident of the same area, approached her cart and placed an order for a burger. When Jahnvi asked him to wait, the accused allegedly lost his temper after a few minutes, began hurling abuses at her, and suddenly picked up a knife kept on the table, stabbing her before fleeing the scene.

Jahnvi raised an alarm, following which her family rushed her to the hospital. Later, she filed a formal complaint with the police.

Inspector Gurjeet Singh, SHO at Division Number 2 Police Station, said an FIR has been registered against the accused. As per officials privy to the matter, the two had a dispute last year for which a case had been registered previously.

The police have launched a manhunt to trace the accused, who is currently absconding. Meanwhile, Jahnvi is reported to be in stable condition, and her medical report is awaited.

An FIR under Sections 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 333 (unlawful entry into a house with preparations to harm, assault, or restrain its occupants) of BNS has been registered against the accused.