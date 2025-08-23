Search
Ludhiana: Man caught with 4 pistols at railway station

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Aug 23, 2025 08:04 am IST

The accused, identified as Vakeel alias Yuvraj, hails from Gurdaspur; he was bringing the pistols and ammunition from Indore on the directions of someone he is in touch with through social media, cops say

The Government Railway Police (GRP) at the Ludhiana station caught a 24-year-old with four country made pistols and 11 magazines on Thursday.

Police officials with the seized firearms and ammunition along with the accused at Ludhiana railway station. (HT Photo)
The accused, identified as Vakeel alias Yuvraj, hails from Gurdaspur. He was bringing the pistols and ammunition from Indore, cops said.

“During the interrogation so far, we have found that he was in touch with someone abroad who instructed him over a social media application to go to Indore and receive these guns,” said in-charge Ludhiana GRP inspector Palwinder Singh.

Yuvraj was going to Amritsar but alighted in Ludhiana after he saw Railway Protection Force personnel conducting checking. He tried leaving the station from an under construction portion instead of taking the usual exit gates. This raised suspicion so the GRP personnel frisked him and seized the firearms.

He was produced in a court and the GRP secured his two-day custody. An FIR under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered and further investigation is underway, officials added.

