Ludhiana: Man critical after being run over by car

A 35-year-old loan agent, Monu, sustained severe head injuries after a car ran over him at Feroze Gandhi Market on Tuesday afternoon. According to Ajit Kumar Bangar, an eyewitness, despite multiple calls to the police helpline 112, it took more than 30 minutes for the police to arrive. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The incident occurred when an occupant of a moving cash van unexpectedly opened the rear door, causing Monu, who was riding a scooter behind, to crash into it and fall onto the road. A car then ran over his head.

Eyewitnesses said the accident took place around 2.30pm. Monu was rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital.

“I called 112 at 2.36 pm, but no police team showed up for over half an hour. Fortunately, some bystanders took him to the hospital,” Bangar said.

Witnesses also reported that the cash van occupants fled the scene, leaving behind the van and their weapons.

Assistant sub-inspector Sukhdev Singh from the Kochar Market police post confirmed Monu’s condition and stated that the police are awaiting a statement from the victim or his family to take further legal action.