Ludhiana: Man dressed up as woman barges into house to ‘kill’ caretaker; case filed

A man dressed up as a woman barged into a house with the alleged intention of killing the caretaker of the house. As he realised that woman had already bolted the main gate of the house, he fled after scaling a wall. The woman claimed that Mandeep Kaur, wife of the grandson of the owner of the house, and her brother, are hatching a conspiracy to kill her. Following a complaint filed by Sarabjit Kaur, 34, of Rajguru Nagar of Ludhiana, the Sadar Raikot Police lodged an FIR against two accused. (HT Photo)

Following a complaint filed by Sarabjit Kaur, 34, of Rajguru Nagar of Ludhiana, the Sadar Raikot Police lodged an FIR against two accused, Jagdeep Singh of village Lohatbaddi of Raikot and Amandeep Singh alias Amna Pandori of village Pandori of Barnala. Jagdeep Singh is the brother of Mandeep Kaur, while Amandeep Singh is his aide.

The complainant stated that she has been working in the house of Mahinder Kaur of village Talwandi Rai of Raikot as a caretaker since January this year. She added that following the matrimonial dispute, Mandeep is living in a separate room in the house.

The woman added that on September 23 she noticed a scooter parked in the veranda and heard the voice of a man from Mandeep’s room. She noticed a man dressed up as a woman and wearing a wig was talking to Mandeep. After seeing her, the man tried to escape from the house on his scooter, but failed as the main gate was bolted from inside. As directed by Mandeep, the man fled after scaling the compound wall of the house.

She immediately called the relatives and alerted the police. On the next day they called on Jagdeep, Mandeep’s brother, and his aide. Jagdeep confessed that he sent Amandeep Singh alias Amna to kill Sarabjit Kaur, as he suspected that she was causing problems in the married life of his sister.

ASI Lakhbir Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that following a probe the police lodged an FIR under sections 331 (5) (house-breaking), 62 (try to commit serious crimes), 61 (2) (criminal conspiracy) and 3 (5) (joint criminal liability when two or more individuals act with a common intention) of the BNS. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.