Ludhiana man duped of 5.70 lakh on pretext of spouse Visa

A 31-year-old man, hoping to settle abroad through a spouse Visa, ended up losing ₹5.70 lakh to a woman and her two relatives.

Police have booked Nidhi of Rurka Road of Goraya, her relatives Paramjit Lal of Bopari village of Jalandhar and Satwinder Singh of Patti Raoke village of Goraya.

Complainant Vicky Kumar of Nanak Nagar, Karabara Road, said he had come in contact with Nidhi three years ago and was led to believe that she had permanent residency in Australia.

He alleged that Nidhi and her relatives demanded ₹5.70 lakh on the pretext of helping him settle in Australia through a spouse Visa.

Kumar claimed that he paid the amount but later the accused stopped taking his calls.

When he investigated on his own, he found that the woman did not have permanent residency in Australia.

He lodged a complaint on March 8, 2020.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Harpreet Singh, the investigating officer, said that an FIR has been registered after a two-year long probe. The accused have been booked under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.