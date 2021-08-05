Ludhiana man found dead in car: Two booked for culpable homicide

Five days after a 30-year-old man died of suspected drug overdose, police have booked his two acquaintances for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Vishal Khera, a resident of Guru Nanak Nagar, Bhamia Road, was found dead in a car near Chakk Swaran Nath village on Chandigarh Road on July 30.

Police have booked Harjit Singh of Moti Nagar and Samrat of BK Estate, on the complaint of his father, Prem Khera.

In his complaint, Prem stated that on July 30, Vishal did not return home at night. When they went looking for him, he was found unconscious in a car on Chandigarh Road.

Vishal was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

According to Prem, Vishal had recently bought a factory on Chandigarh Road from Harjit, and since then they had been meeting frequently, along with Samrat.

Prem alleged that when they met on July 30, Harjit and Samrat gave his son drugs. When his condition deteriorated, the duo, instead of looking for medical assistance, abandoned the car and fled the scene.

He alleged that Harjit and Samrat were drug addicts and also drove Vishal into the habit.

Investigating officer (IO) Hazoor Singh said following the complaint, the duo had been booked under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code at the Koom Kalan police station. No arrest has been made yet.

The IO said the deceased’s post-mortem examination had been conducted and viscera samples had been sent to the forensic sciences laboratory for chemical examination.

If guilt is proven, Section 304 of the IPC entails imprisonment up to two years, or fine, or both.