A fast-track court here on Thursday sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl.

Ludhiana man gets 20-year RI for raping minor girl .

The court of additional sessions judge (ADJ) Ravi Inder Kaur Sandhu also ordered the convict to pay a fine of ₹1 lakh. The case was filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act along with Sections 376 (2) and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

The incident came to light when the victim’s father informed the police that their 13-year-old daughter had revealed that her uncle had been repeatedly raping her when her parents sent her to his place during the day when they went to work. The girl had also mentioned that he had threatened to harm her if she spoke about it. The parents filed a complaint with the Division number 2 police on July 18, 2018, leading to the registration of a case against the accused.

During the proceedings, SS Haider, additional public prosecutor, presented medical evidence from the civil hospital, which confirmed that the victim was pregnant. The unborn baby did not survive.

The victim’s father stated in his complaint that his daughter had been subjected to multiple instances of rape whenever they left her in the care of her aunt and uncle. The accused was arrested and produced before the magistrate on October 15, 2018. He was subsequently remanded in judicial custody till October 29, 2018.

After considering arguments from both sides, the court of the additional sessions judge handed down a 20-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to the accused and imposed a fine on him.

Leel village resident booked for raping Class 9 student

The Sudhar Police lodged an FIR against a Leel village resident for raping a Class 9 student after barging into her home.

The accused has been identified as Hardeep Singh alias Deepa of Leel village.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of the mother of the victim. The complainant stated that she works in a firm while her two daughters remain at home.

On July 12, her elder daughter stated that on July 4 the accused barged into their house after scaling the compound wall and raped her. He also threatened her to keep mum.

Sub-inspector Kirandeep Kaur said the police lodged an FIR under Sections 376 of the IPC, and Section 4 of the POCSO Act against the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest.

