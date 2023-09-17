Ludhiana: Man held for abducting, raping 15-year-old girl

A 21-year-old man on Sunday arrested for abducting a 15-year-old girl and allegedly raping her for three months. The complainant said that she and her husband go out for work, while their daughter stays at home. (iStock)

Mother of the victim, in her complaint, stated that when she located her daughter herself and tried to take her along, the accused assaulted her.

The accused lives in Prem Nagar near the victim’s house.

On June 5, when she returned home in the evening, she did not find the girl at home Later, she came to know that the accused abducted her daughter and started living at some other location. The woman said that on Saturday, she located the accused.

When she tried to take her daughter along, the accused came there and assaulted her. She found that the accused had married her daughter and they were living as a couple for the past three months.

ASI Atam Ram, who is investigating the case, said that a case under sections 363 (kidnapping), 366-A (procuration of minor girl), 376 (Rape) IPC, sections 4 and 6 of the Protection for Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against him.