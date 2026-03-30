Ludhiana: Man held for alleged assault on rape victim

The City 2 police station in Khanna has arrested a local resident for allegedly assaulting a rape victim and pressuring a key witness in an ongoing court case, police said. The complainant also alleged that Rohit Arora had been threatening her to withdraw the case. (HT File)

The accused has been identified as Malkit Singh of Krishna Nagar, Amloh Road, Khanna. Police said he is a close friend of the main accused in the rape case and is also related to a witness in the matter.

According to the complaint filed by the 43-year-old victim, the court had summoned Malkit Singh’s wife, who is a witness in the case, for recording her statement on February 3. The complainant alleged that on February 2, Malkit Singh came to her residence and assaulted her, besides using abusive language before leaving the spot.

The victim further stated that an FIR was originally registered on June 15, 2023, under Sections 376 and 384 of the IPC against Rohit Arora following her complaint. The case is currently under trial after the filing of a chargesheet.

She alleged that Malkit Singh, being a friend of Arora, was pressuring his wife—one of the witnesses in the case—to turn hostile and give a statement in favour of the accused. Police said an FIR has now been registered against Malkit Singh under Sections 74, 133 and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The complainant also alleged that Rohit Arora had been threatening her to withdraw the case. She added that she had filed another complaint against him on February 6 for criminal intimidation and pressure to reach a compromise.

Police officials confirmed that Malkit Singh has been arrested and further investigation is underway.

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