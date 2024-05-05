Ludhiana man held for raping minor stepdaughter

Kharar police on Friday arrested a Ludhiana resident for raping his minor stepdaughter after accompanying her for college admission in Kharar. The accused took her to his acquaintance’s house in Sector 126, Kharar, where he raped her. (HT File)

The 17-year-old girl’s mother told police that after separating from her first husband, she married the accused in 2010. They did not have any child from the wedlock and the accused used to take care of her children from her first marriage.

Since he had been looking after her children no less than a father, she never doubted his intentions and thus, sent her daughter with him for admission at a film institute in Kharar.

But after admission, he took her to his acquaintance’s house in Sector 126, Kharar, where he raped her.

Her daughter managed to escape the next morning while he was sleeping and returned to Ludhiana . After her daughter narrated the incident to her, she immediately travelled to Sector 126 to confront her husband.

But after spotting her with her daughter, her husband jumped from the first floor of the house and fled, the woman alleged.

She promptly alerted the police control room at Helpline 112 and cops asked her to visit the local civil hospital for her daughter’s medical examination.

However, the hospital staff told them to lodge a police complaint first, following which they reached the Kharar City police station.

Acting on the woman’s complaint, police booked the accused under Sections 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and under Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Kharar City police station and arrested him.