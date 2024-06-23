 Ludhiana: Man held for using forged documents to bail out inmates - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana: Man held for using forged documents to bail out inmates

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 23, 2024 10:48 PM IST

The police recovered fake aadhar cards and fake stamps of tehsildar and nambardar from the accused, Pamramjeet Singh of Deep Nagar, Chuharpur in Haibowal

The Division Number 5 police arrested a man for allegedly helping multiple accused secure bail using fake documents. 

The police arrested the accused from the court complex following a tip-off.  (iStock)
The police arrested the accused from the court complex following a tip-off.  (iStock)

The police recovered fake aadhar cards and fake stamps of tehsildar and nambardar from the accused, Pamramjeet Singh of Deep Nagar, Chuharpur in Haibowal.

The police arrested the accused from the court complex following a tip-off. 

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhpal Singh, in-charge Court Complex police post, said that the accused told police that he also produced fake property valuation certificates.

A case under sections 420, 465, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the accused. More important information has been expected from him during questioning, officials said.

Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Man held for using forged documents to bail out inmates
Story Saved
