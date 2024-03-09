Ludhiana man held with 120 gm heroin

A team of anti-narcotic cell-1 of police commissionerate arrested a person for alleged drug peddling. The accused has been identified as Rinku of Sahibzada Fateh Singh Nagar of Shimlapuri. (HT File Photo)

The police have recovered 120gm heroin and ₹20,000 drug money from his possession. The team also seized the motorcycle which was being used by the accused for drug peddling.

Investigating officer ASI Amarjit Kumar, in-charge, anti-narcotic cell, said that the team during patrolling nabbed the accused near a vacant plot near Sherpur Chowk.

A case under sections 21B, 61 and 85 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused at Division number 6 police station.

The ASI said that the accused was produced before the court on Saturday. The court remanded the accused for two days in police custody for questioning.

The ASI added that more important information has been expected from the accused during questioning.