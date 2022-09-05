Ludhiana: Man kidnaps live-in partner’s 2 children, traced to Bihar
The suspect has demanded ₹10,000 as ransom from the childrens’ mother for their safe return; Ludhiana police have sent teams to Bihar for his arrest
A man has been booked for kidnapping the two children of his live-in partner.
The accused has been identified as Rohit Kumar, 35, of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Colony, Moti Nagar. He has asked for ₹10,000 to return the kids safely.
The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of Saroj, 35, of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Colony. Saroj said she is a widow and had been living with Kumar for the past six months along with her children Rohit, 9, and Guriya, 8.
The woman added that she works as a labourer at a factory and had gone for work in the morning. When she returned home, she found that the children weren’t there. When she asked Rohit, he claimed that he hadn’t seen them either.
Saroj then lodged a complaint with the police and a case under Section 346 (wrongful confinement in secret) of Indian Penal Code was lodged against unidentified accused.
Inspector Sanjeev Kapoor, station house officer at Moti Nagar police station, said Kumar called Saroj on Saturday and told her that the children are with him. He asked her to transfer ₹10,000 to him online for their release. The woman told police that a day before kidnapping the children, the accused had asked her for ₹10,000, but she refused.
The SHO added that the police have located the accused in Banka district of Bihar and a team has been dispatched for his arrest. Police have added Section 365 (kidnapping) to the FIR.
