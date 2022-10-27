Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana man kills labourer for having affair with his live-in partner

Ludhiana man kills labourer for having affair with his live-in partner

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 27, 2022 07:43 PM IST

Raju had suspicion that Sunny was having an illicit relationship with his live-in partner after he saw an objectionable picture of her in the mobile phone of the victim, said Ludhiana police

Three persons have been booked for allegedly bludgeoning a 25-year-old labourer to death with empty bottles and bricks, Ludhiana police said on Thursday. (Image for representational purpose)
Three persons have been booked for allegedly bludgeoning a 25-year-old labourer to death with empty bottles and bricks, Ludhiana police said on Thursday. (Image for representational purpose)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Three persons have been booked for allegedly bludgeoning a 25-year-old labourer to death with empty bottles and bricks, Ludhiana police said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Raju Singh, 30, of Jugiana; Bhola, 20, son of his live-in partner and latter’s friend Rahul, while the victim is 25-year-old Sunny.

Raju had suspicion that Sunny was having an illicit relationship with his live-in partner after he saw an objectionable picture of her in the mobile phone of the victim.

The Sahnewal police have registered a first information report (FIR) and arrested Raju, while Bhola and his friend Rahul have not been caught yet.

The case was lodged following the statement of Mithu Singh, a native of Patna in Bihar, who is the victim’s brother.

Mithu said that on Diwali night, all the three accused came to his house and took his brother Sunny along with them.

“All of them went to a vacant plot where they consumed liquor. The accused then entered into a scuffle with Sunny on suspicion that he had developed an illicit relation with the live-in partner of Raju. When Sunny refuted the allegations, the accused snatched his mobile phone wherein an objectionable picture of the woman was found,” he told the police.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Karnail Singh, who is investigating the case, said the accused bludgeoned Sunny with bottles and bricks and fled from the spot.

Sunny’s family came to know about his death on Wednesday after which an FIR was lodged at the Sahnewal police station.

According to the investigating officer, Raju had been in a live-in relationship with the woman for the past few years.

“Her son Bhola also lived with them. After Raju came to know about her affair with Sunny, he shared the information with Bhola. The duo hatched a conspiracy to kill Sunny. They also involved Bhola’s friend Rahul in their plan. On Diwali, they took Sunny out on the pretext of consuming liquor and murdered him,” the cop added.

The ASI said that a manhunt has been launched to arrest Bhola and Rahul.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 27, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out