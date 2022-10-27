Ludhiana man kills labourer for having affair with his live-in partner

Three persons have been booked for allegedly bludgeoning a 25-year-old labourer to death with empty bottles and bricks, Ludhiana police said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Raju Singh, 30, of Jugiana; Bhola, 20, son of his live-in partner and latter’s friend Rahul, while the victim is 25-year-old Sunny.

Raju had suspicion that Sunny was having an illicit relationship with his live-in partner after he saw an objectionable picture of her in the mobile phone of the victim.

The Sahnewal police have registered a first information report (FIR) and arrested Raju, while Bhola and his friend Rahul have not been caught yet.

The case was lodged following the statement of Mithu Singh, a native of Patna in Bihar, who is the victim’s brother.

Mithu said that on Diwali night, all the three accused came to his house and took his brother Sunny along with them.

“All of them went to a vacant plot where they consumed liquor. The accused then entered into a scuffle with Sunny on suspicion that he had developed an illicit relation with the live-in partner of Raju. When Sunny refuted the allegations, the accused snatched his mobile phone wherein an objectionable picture of the woman was found,” he told the police.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Karnail Singh, who is investigating the case, said the accused bludgeoned Sunny with bottles and bricks and fled from the spot.

Sunny’s family came to know about his death on Wednesday after which an FIR was lodged at the Sahnewal police station.

According to the investigating officer, Raju had been in a live-in relationship with the woman for the past few years.

“Her son Bhola also lived with them. After Raju came to know about her affair with Sunny, he shared the information with Bhola. The duo hatched a conspiracy to kill Sunny. They also involved Bhola’s friend Rahul in their plan. On Diwali, they took Sunny out on the pretext of consuming liquor and murdered him,” the cop added.

The ASI said that a manhunt has been launched to arrest Bhola and Rahul.