Ludhiana: Man kills wife by slitting her throat
In a shocking incident, a man was arrested after he killed his wife by slitting her throat at their rented accommodation in Harnam Nagar in front of the landlord on Monday.
The landlord, Rakesh Kumar, immediately informed the police and rushed the woman, Zareen Ahmad, 33, to the hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.
The accused has been identified as Haseem Ahmad, 25, a factory worker.
Zareen worked as a freelance beautician. Haseem was her second husband and she had a two-and-a-half-year-old son with him.
Kumar told police that the couple has been living on the first floor of his house for the past two years. They would often fight and Haseem used to thrash his wife.
Kumar said that at around 9 am, he heard Zareen screaming and immediately rushed to their house. “I was shocked to see Haseem thrashing his wife and pointing a sharp weapon at her neck. Before I could react, he slit his wife’s throat in front of me. I raised the alarm, following which the neighbours gathered there and nabbed the accused and handed him over to the police,” said Kumar.
Sub-inspector Balwinder Singh, station house officer at Model Town police station said, Zareen was a freelance beautician and would visit houses of her customers, due to which her husband suspected her of infidelity and used to thrash her.
A case has been registered under Sections 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code.
Traffic mismanagement could have led to Lucknow police commissioner’s exit: Officials
Poor traffic mismanagement on highways as well chaos on different routes and crossings inside the Lucknow city is being talked about as a major reason behind shifting of the 1994 batch IPS officer DK Thakur as Lucknow Commissioner of Police. Thakur has been replaced by 1993 batch IPS officer SB Shirodkar, who listed streamlining traffic among his priorities.
High court’s observations over Chadha’s appointment serious: Bajwa
Leader of opposition in Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday said that the Punjab and Haryana high court has made very serious observations against the appointment of AAP 's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha's appointment as chairman of the advisory committee of the state. The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday disposed of a plea challenging Chadha's appointment, asking government to decide representation of the petitioner against this move.
Kunda MLA’s father objects to Moharram gate in Pratapgarh
Kunda MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh aka Raja Bhaiya's father Uday Pratap, (89), has objected to a temporary Moharram gate set up in a village in Shekhpur Ashik area of Kunda development block in Pratapagrh. Lawyer of Raja Uday Pratap Singh family Vaibhav said Uday Pratap Singh, who hails from the Bhadri estate of Oudh had expressed his opposition to the gate and wants it to be taken down.
Moga police get 10-day remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
The Moga police on Monday got a 10-day remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is a 'mastermind' in the killing of singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala, in a December 2021 attempt to murder case. The court of chief judicial magistrate Preeti Sukhija in Malout gave Bishnoi's transit remand to Moga police till August 11 after his four-day custody in Rana Sidhu murder case ended.
Third Monday of Shrawan: Lakhs of devotees offer prayers at KV Temple
Lakhs of devotees offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple on the third Monday of the Shrawan month. The administration rolled out a red-carpet welcome for the devotees at the Kashi Vishwanath Dham and several arrangements had been made for them, including potable water facility. Meanwhile, traders of Vishwanath Gali, Varanasi, offered water, which was collected from 12 rivers and three oceans mixed with Nagkesar, to Baba Kashi Vishwanath.
