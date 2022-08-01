Ludhiana: Man kills wife by slitting her throat

In a shocking incident, a man was arrested after he killed his wife by slitting her throat at their rented accommodation in Harnam Nagar in front of the landlord on Monday.

The landlord, Rakesh Kumar, immediately informed the police and rushed the woman, Zareen Ahmad, 33, to the hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

The accused has been identified as Haseem Ahmad, 25, a factory worker.

Zareen worked as a freelance beautician. Haseem was her second husband and she had a two-and-a-half-year-old son with him.

Kumar told police that the couple has been living on the first floor of his house for the past two years. They would often fight and Haseem used to thrash his wife.

Kumar said that at around 9 am, he heard Zareen screaming and immediately rushed to their house. “I was shocked to see Haseem thrashing his wife and pointing a sharp weapon at her neck. Before I could react, he slit his wife’s throat in front of me. I raised the alarm, following which the neighbours gathered there and nabbed the accused and handed him over to the police,” said Kumar.

Sub-inspector Balwinder Singh, station house officer at Model Town police station said, Zareen was a freelance beautician and would visit houses of her customers, due to which her husband suspected her of infidelity and used to thrash her.

A case has been registered under Sections 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code.