Ludhiana: Man missing for 2 days found murdered in Payal
The body of a 40-year-old man who had been missing for the past two days was fished out from a canal at Dhamot village in Payal on Thursday. Police had earlier lodged a kidnapping case, but have now added murder charges to the FIR.
The victim has been identified as Jagdev Singh alias Kala. He was unmarried.
Sub-inspector Amrik Singh, station house officer at Payal police station, stated that the body had injuries inflicted by blunt weapons and has been sent to civil hospital for postmortem.
On August 16, Dalwinder Singh, the victim’s brother, had filed a complaint stating that Jagdev had been kidnapped.
He stated that his brother had gone to the field to fetch fodder for the cattle, but did not return till evening. When he went to the field to search for him, he was shocked to see blood stains. He also found Jagdev’s bike, slipper and mobile phone.
Ludhiana: Toddler kidnapped from home in broad daylight
Five men kidnapped a three-month-old toddler in broad daylight from a house at a labour quarter in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Dhandhra Road, on Thursday. The child's mother, Neha, said three masked men barged into her rented accommodation at around 12 pm and abducted her son Nihal. She tried to stop them, but they thrashed her and escaped with two of their aides who waiting for them on two bikes.
Nine years after Dabholkar’s death, rules under Black Magic Act yet to be framed
The Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti has demanded the formulation of rules for the implementation of the Anti-Superstition and Black Magic Act which was passed by the state government in 2013. According to Dr Narendra Dabholkar, who was the founder of the Samiti son Hamid , Maharashtra has seen three governments so far, but none of them showed the desired alacrity for formulating rules to implement the said law on ground. In this background, strict implementation of the act is necessary.
Traffic curbs in Delhi on Janmashtami
Anticipating a huge turnout of devotees at some prominent temples in the city, including the Laxmi Narayan (Birla Mandir) and Iskcon, to celebrate Janmashtami, the birth of Lord Krishna, and religious processions on Friday, the Delhi Police on Thursday said elaborate security and traffic arrangements will be in place to avoid any untoward incidents and traffic chaos that may cause inconvenience to commuters.
Burglars target another govt school in Ludhiana, decamp with CPUs, LEDs
Continuing robbery spree at government schools in the district, a gang of burglars targeted yet another government school in Kalsian village of Raikot and decamped with three CPUs, four LEDs and an inverter. Past incidents The modus operandi of most of the incidents are the same. On July 5 and February 27, burglars had targeted a government school in Nangal village of Dehlon and a government school in Bangsipura of Sidhwan Bet.
Pune reports surge in swine flu cases; vax stock distributed to govt hosps
Maharashtra has been witnessing a significant rise in the number of swine flu cases, with the highest number of infections reported in Pune. The city has reported 435 positive cases of swine flu and 20 deaths till August 16. Health chief at health department of the Pune Municipal Corporation, Dr Ashish Bharti, said that so far 3,785 samples sent for testing this year 435 patients tested positive.
