Ludhiana man molests sister-in-law, booked
Ludhiana man molests sister-in-law, booked

The 26-year-old complainant said her husband’s brother had only multiple occasions attempted to establish a physical relationship with her; and had molested her after a spat on March 8
The Ludhiana-based complainant had told her husband about the molestation as well, but to no avail. (Representative Image/HT File)
The Ludhiana-based complainant had told her husband about the molestation as well, but to no avail.
Published on Apr 05, 2022 03:21 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A man was booked for molesting his sister-in-law on Sunday. The 26-year-old complainant, a resident of Bawa Colony, who had gotten married five years ago, said her husband’s brother had only multiple occasions attempted to establish a physical relationship with her. She had told her husband as well, but to no avail. A case has been registered under Section 354 (use of criminal force intending to outrage a woman’ s modesty) of the Indian Penal Code.This is the second such incident over the last three days where a woman has been sexually assaulted by her husband’s family. HTC

Fearing poor grades, 16-year-old hangs self

Ludhiana A day after appearing for her Class 10 pre-board examination, a 16-year-old girl hung herself from the ceiling fan in her house on Sunday evening. Her family said the victim felt that she had performed poorly in the test. Her younger sister was the first to find her lifeless body. She was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. The victim wanted to become a doctor.Her body has been sent for postmortem and a case has been registered under the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Abandoned newborn girl succumbs

Ludhiana A newborn girl, with her umbilical chord still attached, was found abandoned on a plot in Maskin Nagar on Sunday. The complainant, Narinder Adiya, said the locals were alerted by the girls cries, but by the time they got to her, she had already succumbed. Sub-inspector Tamanna Devi said the girl appeared be a day old, and appeared to have been dumped soon after her birth. No injury marks were visible on her body. The police are scanning CCTV footage, and the body has been sent for postmortem. An FIR has been registered under Sections 315 (act done with intent to prevent child being born alive or to cause it to die after birth) and 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against an unidentified persons.

3 rob taxi driver, give him bus fare

Ludhiana Posing as passengers, three miscreants robbed a taxi driver of his car at gunpoint in Khanna. While fleeing, the accused gave him 150 bus fare to reach Moga. The victim, Jagdish Rai of Moga, said that the accused had approached him on Saturday asking him to take them to Khanna. After reaching Khanna, the accused took out their gun, and asked him to get off. A case has been registered against the accused.

  • Thick smoke billowing from the dumping ground in Dadu Majra village in Chandigarh on Wednesday. The fire started at the site around 1.30am and fire tenders were struggling to douse the blaze almost 12 hours later. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

    Chandigarh chokes on smoke after fire at dumping ground

    A major fire broke out at the dumping ground in Dadu Majra near Chandigarh's Sector 38 (West) at 1.30am on Wednesday and could not be doused till almost 12 hours later, engulfing the area in thick smoke. Four fire tenders were at the site trying to douse the blaze till the filing of this report. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. He said that the smoke was entering residential areas and causing health problems.

  • Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath. (ANI)

    Celebrate Ram Navmi, Hanuman Jayanti, Congress tells office bearers, lawmakers

    Bhopal: Opposition Congress has asked its office bearers and lawmakers in Madhya Pradesh to organise events to recite Ram Katha and Hanuman Chalisa at the district level as part of Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. In a letter, Congress leader Chandra Prabhash Shekhar said the party's state chief, Kamal Nath, has directed that the celebrations be held. “I objected because for Congress all the festivals should be equal.”

  • Northwest and central India recorded heatwaves during the second half of March. (HT PHOTO)

    Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD

    Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.

  • (AFP)

    Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal

    Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.

  • Kabaddi player Dharminder Singh, who was shot dead in a group clash near Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. (HT file photo)

    Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala

    A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.

