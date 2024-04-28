Ludhiana man offers lift to stranger, robbed of scooter, phone

Offering lift to a stranger cost a Shimlapuri resident dear as the man robbed him of his scooter and mobile phone midway. A day after the incident, the Division number 6 police arrested the accused and recovered the scooter. The accused has been identified as Gurjant Singh of Sekhan Chowk in Moga. (HT File Photo)

The complainant, Rajinder Singh, 38, a resident of Preet Nagar in New Shimlapuri, said that on April 26, he was returning home on his scooter after finishing work. When he reached near Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib, a man requested lift.

The complainant alleged that when they reached Arora Palace, the accused assaulted and overpowered him. The accused robbed him of his mobile phone and scooter. After the accused left the place, he raised the alarm and informed the police.

Sub-inspector Satnam Singh, who is investigating the case, said that soon after receiving a complaint, the police initiated an investigation. On Saturday, police arrested the accused and recovered the scooter from his possession. A first-information report (FIR) under sections 379-B (snatching using force), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered.