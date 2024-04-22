Ludhiana man opens fire at neighbour over property dispute, booked

A Mohalla Dharampura resident was booked for opening fire targeting a neighbour over a property dispute. The accused was captured by the closed-circuit television cameras (CCTV) installed outside a shop. The accused has been identified as Dapinderjit Singh. A first-informaiton report (FIR) was lodged following the statement of Ratan Lal, 68. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The complainant alleged that the accused was eyeing his shop and on March 10, he created a ruckus outside the shop and kicked the shutter. He alleged that the accused was inebriated.

The complainant added that when he came to the roof to deter him, the accused opened fire at him. However, he escaped unhurt.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurmel Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under section 336 of the Indian Penal Code was registered. Police said it was yet to be determined whether the accused was carrying a licensed weapon or an illegal one. A hunt is on for his arrest, they added.