Ludhiana: Man posing as beggar snatches advocate’s gold chain

A 33-year-old advocate was robbed of his gold chain after a man posing as a beggar approached his car seeking ₹50 before snatching the jewellery and fleeing with an accomplice in Ludhiana on Friday. The complainant told police that the stolen gold chain weighed 29 grams. (HT File)

The incident took place in the busy Dabbu Market area when Rajdeep Singh Chugh, a resident of Model Town Extension, was sitting in his car with friends. According to the complaint, a young man knocked on the driver’s side window and asked for ₹50.

When Rajdeep rolled down the window and declined to give him money, the accused allegedly reached inside the vehicle, snatched the gold chain from around his neck and ran towards a motorcycle, where an accomplice was waiting. The duo escaped before the victim and his friends could react.

The complainant told police that the stolen gold chain weighed 29 grams.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at PAU police station against unidentified accused under Sections 304 (snatching) and 3(5) (criminal act committed by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Investigating officer ASI Davinder Singh said police have launched an investigation and are scanning CCTV footage from cameras installed in and around the market to identify the accused.

The ASI said investigators suspect that the snatching was pre-planned, with one accused distracting the victim while the other waited on a motorcycle to facilitate a quick escape.