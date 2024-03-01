Ludhiana: Man rapes, impregnates 16-year-old niece

The Ladhowal police arrested a 50-year-old man for allegedly raping his 16-year-old niece and impregnating her. The family came to know about her pregnancy after they rushed her to hospital due to severe stomach ache. (HT File Photo)

The family came to know about her pregnancy after they rushed her to hospital due to severe stomach ache. The victim narrated the whole incident to them.

ASI Gurcharanjit Singh, in-charge Humbran police post, said they lodged an FIR against the accused under sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The victim, who is a resident of Hambran, in her police complaint said that, in January when she was alone at home, the accused came and raped her. The accused also threatened her to keep mum. Out of fear, she did not tell anything to her parents.

She said that on February 24, she suffered a severe stomach ache. Her family brought her some medicines but to no avail. Later, she was taken to the hospital where the doctors found her pregnant.

Not safe at home

On February 24, a labourer sexually assaulted the 8-year-old son of his live-in partner. The woman herself had caught the accused sexually assaulting her son and raised an alarm and filed a complaint.

On February 23, the Meharban police had booked a Noorwala village resident and his two relatives for allegedly gangraping his 15-year-old step daughter. The accused were reportedly under the influence of liquor when they sexually assaulted the girl. Mother of the victim had left the house one month ago following a spat with her husband.