Ludhiana: Man shot at, one arrested, hunt on for three others

Following a spat during a telephonic conversation, a group of miscreants opened fire targeting one of their friends after vandalising the main gate of his house and a bike in Phase 7 of Focal Point in Ludhiana a few days ago. The man escaped unhurt in the assault. On being informed, Ludhiana’s Focal Point police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. (HT Photo)

On being informed, the Focal Point police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The police have lodged an attempt to murder case against four persons. One of them has been arrested. The arrested person has been identified as Peeti of Akhara village of Jagraon. The accused, who are yet to be arrested, are Ashu, Shubham and Deep of Gobindgarh.

According to the police, the victim and the accused were friends and co-accused in multiple cases – including a case of attempt to murder.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Gobinda, alias Gobind Birla. Gobinda mentioned in his complaint that on the intervening night of October 4 and 5, the accused turned up at his house and vandalised the main gate of the house. After hearing the noise, he went on the roof along with his friends Pushpinder Kumar and Bablu. He alleged that he saw Ashu, Shubham, Deep and Peeti were vandalised the main gate and also his bike. According to the complainant, the accused opened fire targeting him, but he escaped unhurt. The accused fled while threatening him. Later, he alerted the police and filed a complaint.

ASI Balwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that the accused had a spat with Gobinda over phone and later opened an attack on his house on October 4. The ASI added that an FIR under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 324(4) (committing mischief and causes damage or loss of more than 20,000 rupees), 191(3) (rioting with a deadly weapon),190 (all members of an unlawful assembly are guilty of any offence committed by a member of the assembly) of the BNS, and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been lodged against the accused. Peeti has been caught and a hunt has been on for the arrest of the rest of the accused.